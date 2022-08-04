A Secret Mission: Impossible – Fallout Character Will Return In Dead Reckoning

When I first heard this quote from Christopher McQuarrie, my mind immediately jumped to Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane. At the end of "Fallout," she presumably becomes the head of the IMF, considering the fatal fate of Alec Baldwin's Alan Hunley. She has not been announced to be apart of either part of "Dead Reckoning," and it would be a shame if she didn't return. Baldwin was the first time the head of the IMF was carried over from one film to another, and going back to a rotating head would be a little disappointing with the increased serialization of the series. Also, she has been enormously busy being a major part of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." This fits the timeline of being a small blip in "Part One" and being able to have time as a major player in "Part Two." My money is on Bassett.

I struggle to see another cast member that makes sense. Henry Cavill's character met his end in that film. Sean Harris' Solomon Lane wasn't a new addition in "Fallout." Neither was Michelle Monaghan as Ethan Hunt's ex-wife Julia. We know Vanessa Kirby is in it thanks to the trailer. Two other actors could be it, but neither would be particularly satisfying. Maybe it's the return of Kristoffer Joner as Nils Delbruuk, who is duped in the pre-credits sequence. I don't think he had enough screen time to establish a character people would be jazzed to see again, which takes him out of contention. The other would be Wes Bentley as Julia's new husband, but "Fallout" closed the book on the Julia storyline perfectly and drudging the story back up might cheapen it. So I'm sticking with Angela Bassett.

Then again, it's always possible that a character believed to be dead comes back in some capacity.