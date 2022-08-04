Here's Where You Can Watch Elvis At Home
The King of Rock and Roll has spent the past few weeks blowing the roof off of theaters across the world and so far it's been a gloriously unhinged ride. "Elvis" is the latest from maximalist auteur Baz Luhrmann whose dazzling direction is a fascinating fit for a musical biopic about The King. Audiences have been lapping up the lavish production design and electric editing, all while riding the wave of a career-making performance from former Nickelodeon/Disney star Austin Butler. Other parts of the movie — *cough* Tom Hanks *cough* — are a little more controversial, but when isn't that true?
The important question is whether or not you've made it to theaters to watch Austin Butler recreate the famous hip wiggle! If not, then here's some good news — soon you'll be able to enjoy his dance moves from the comfort of our own home. "Elvis" is days away from making its digital debut for maximum rewatchability. Here's what you have to look forward to when it arrives:
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.
Where to stream, rent, or buy Elvis
As a Warner Bros. production, the logical assumption is that "Elvis" will land on HBO Max once its 45-day theatrical window closes. But an IndieWire report has revealed that this will not be the case. Instead, as of August 9, 2022, "Elvis" will be available exclusively on PVOD, to rent or buy in all the usual places (Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, etc). While rentals will cost around $19.99 for 48 hours, the film can also be purchased for $24.99.
During the initial throes of the pandemic, Warner Bros launched a plan dubbed "Project Popcorn," in which all of the studio's 2021 theatrical releases were simultaneously offered on HBO Max. After a tumultuous year, the studio then opted to split its releases between theater exclusives and HBO Max streaming exclusives. As for when theatrical releases would arrive on the streamer, a 45-day window was instated and has been followed since. But Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," will break away from this pattern and instead head to PVOD. The film is still expected to hit the streamer later this year (in the fall, according to IndieWire).
In terms of financial gain, the logic isn't too hard to follow. PVOD offers the studio immediate financial return, especially compared to making the film available to HBO Max subscribers with no additional charge. That said, this logic didn't stand in the way of "The Batman" arriving to HBO Max after 45 days — and that film grossed $360 million in theaters, nearly triple the "Elvis" earnings. So why change the rules now? Hot off the news of Warner Bros. Discovery removing HBO Max exclusives from the streamer in exchange for tax write-offs, this reads as yet another reason to believe that the future of HBO Max is up in the air.