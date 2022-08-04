Here's Where You Can Watch Elvis At Home

As a Warner Bros. production, the logical assumption is that "Elvis" will land on HBO Max once its 45-day theatrical window closes. But an IndieWire report has revealed that this will not be the case. Instead, as of August 9, 2022, "Elvis" will be available exclusively on PVOD, to rent or buy in all the usual places (Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, etc). While rentals will cost around $19.99 for 48 hours, the film can also be purchased for $24.99.

During the initial throes of the pandemic, Warner Bros launched a plan dubbed "Project Popcorn," in which all of the studio's 2021 theatrical releases were simultaneously offered on HBO Max. After a tumultuous year, the studio then opted to split its releases between theater exclusives and HBO Max streaming exclusives. As for when theatrical releases would arrive on the streamer, a 45-day window was instated and has been followed since. But Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," will break away from this pattern and instead head to PVOD. The film is still expected to hit the streamer later this year (in the fall, according to IndieWire).

In terms of financial gain, the logic isn't too hard to follow. PVOD offers the studio immediate financial return, especially compared to making the film available to HBO Max subscribers with no additional charge. That said, this logic didn't stand in the way of "The Batman" arriving to HBO Max after 45 days — and that film grossed $360 million in theaters, nearly triple the "Elvis" earnings. So why change the rules now? Hot off the news of Warner Bros. Discovery removing HBO Max exclusives from the streamer in exchange for tax write-offs, this reads as yet another reason to believe that the future of HBO Max is up in the air.