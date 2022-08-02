Nope Sound Designer Johnnie Burn On Balancing Realism And Spectacle [Spoiler Interview]

Both Nicholas Monsour and Michael Abels sung your praises last week.

Oh wow. Yeah, we had a great team on this. We were very lucky. It's been an honor to work on it. I mean, it's a dream job for sound. It's got all the ingredients you would want to have. When I first read the script, I thought, "Wow, scripts don't get better than this for sound, in many ways."

How so?

Well, not only does it have a kind of immersive soundscape, but it uses sound very well to progress the narrative, at times. There are so many times when what you are being scared by or what is driving the narrative forward is something that you're only hearing, and Jordan's really explored that interesting space of never giving you a picture that's as scary as the one you can imagine in your head, because it's more personal to you. I think for a lot of reasons, this film uses sound very well, and the biggest reason for that has got to be the script writing.

You created some truly alien sounds in this, where you're not sure whether it's a sound effect, score, or environment at times.

It does have that effect, doesn't it? In a film like this, in a blockbuster, you'd have the score come in and all other sounds would give way to that and that would be the narrative force. Here, in the last half hour of this film, the film does that, but it still has space to include the idea that you still feel that you are really there and you're not watching a succession of images with music. You're still very much in the reality of the space, as kind of helped by the sound, I think.

When you see it in IMAX, you really hear it in your bones.

We did the main mix in Atmos and then you do the variants the week afterwards, and the IMAX mix was a real fun day because you can just go crazy with the bass. It has the facility to give you full spectrum bass — not just from the front wall as tends to be with most sound systems, but you can have bass behind you.

The shot where you have the alien POV looking back at you, exclaiming just before the abduction, it is just like, "Wow, we could actually do this." I mean, thanks to [cinematographer] Hoyte [van Hoytema], there are so many shots where your POV is like that, and the sound from where we are is above us, you know? And so, it's a true Dolby Atmos spectacle. The ability to have so much height information as a necessary part of the storytelling was an amazing boon.

It's not big for the sake of big, either. Just these little pieces that create a big effect.

Yeah, no, everything was firing, right? The first time you are out at night with OJ and he's standing there, a man with his horse and looking out into the incredible nightscape of that wonderful cinematography, we had the opportunity to really create that space and hear it and play with how you hear things at a distance. Even things like where Kiki shouts, "We're setting up a decoy for horse training!" and the way you hear those things echo around, and by that point in the film, you're really used to that sound language of the film. Everything has a slight bouncy echo to it. And then you're familiar with the distances, and that really helps.

It can be so difficult in a film like this to have the geography correct. I think in that blockbuster last half hour, I think everyone actually really gets where [the characters] are, where the things are taking place, and the narrative geography of it. I think sound sort of helped with that.

How was it working on the more quiet scenes, just depicting life on the Haywood property?

I went down there last August and I would hang out with the security guard at night, after the crew had gone home. It would be quiet and the guy was telling me, "Yeah, there's an owl that turns up at about 4:00 a.m.," you know, so I'll wait for that. A lot of it is the veracity of what it actually sounded like.

On top of that, there are these other sound designs, almost a motif in the film: The wind screams a little sometimes, and you're not sure if you're hearing wind that whistles, or is it that slight misdirect of screams? And then you start to learn that's a more quite horrific thing through the film.

A lot of it was trying to find a credible sound for that valley, so that we would believe we are standing there. And then we can place into that the narrative elements of the sound design. It was really important to me, because there are some really loud bits in the film, but there is a bit where he stands there with his horse and it's super quiet and you can hear the trees rustling. I went and recorded the actual tree that was there, and all the footsteps around him there are the actual boot noises. I wore big boots. You hear that in great detail. You hear the horse and when the horse moves, you can hear the foley, the leather and the bridle and the bit, really quite loud, and that basically is telling your subconscious that it's super quiet out there, the fact that all the quiet sounds are loud.

I think Jordan was always describing it as, "I want to feel like I'm a kid and I'm outside my house at night," and that feeling of, "Wow, the big outdoors." I think we got pretty close to doing something good with that.

Did the owl make the final cut?

The owl did actually make it into the establishing shot, after the opening Gordy sequence bit, where you see the house at night. I think it's just after the, "A Jordan Peele film" title. Then we fade up on the house and that's the 4:00 a.m. owl, right there. I played it to Jordan, along with some coyotes in the background. I was like, "Is that too much?" And he said, "No, no, this is a film about animals. It's good, we can do that."