The Sandman Star Jenna Coleman Watched Keanu Reeves' Constantine Movie For Research

Despite an initially chilly reception, the "Constantine" adaptation has its fans, and it's one of a few DC Comics movies to date with some genuine Sandman connections. The film is based on the "Hellblazer" comics created by Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette, and Gaiman was already a fan of those comics when he created his own — and the character of Johanna. He even featured John Constantine in the third issue of "The Sandman," and three years later, also wrote an issue of "Hellblazer."

Coleman says she most adhered to "the source material and reading" when creating her version of Johanna Constantine, and that she didn't watch any other live action versions of the character's story. In 2014, NBC attempted to redo the "Constantine" story with a series starring Matt Ryan. Although it was cancelled after one season, Ryan reprised the role in the Arrowverse, and voiced the character for animated DC projects like the film "Justice League Dark" and the web series "Constantine: City of Demons." There's also a reboot series in the works, likely with a new lead. Regardless, Reeves' take is the one Coleman studied up on before playing the character's ancestor.

If you didn't like 2005's "Constantine" and have been fretting about whether or not "The Sandman" will be worth the wait, don't worry: it sounds like Coleman got all the inspiration she needed for the character from the new series' scripts. "I had a very instinctive reaction, which was kind of not infiltrated by anything else, just purely to the script and the page and the character, the person in front of me," she shared. "I just felt like I knew who she was instantly."

"The Sandman" debuts on Netflix on August 5, 2022.