Why The Indian Forrest Gump Remake Had To Change The Bus Stop Setting

We often give a lot of grief to Hollywood when they decide to remake well-received films from around the world, but that ignores the fact that the rest of the world is just as willing to remake American films too. Case in point: "Laal Singh Chaddha," the upcoming Hindi language remake of Robert Zemeckis' Best Picture-winning "Forrest Gump."

While the opinions on "Forrest Gump" in the United States have certainly soured over the 28 years since its release in our ever-growing rejection of Baby Boomer nostalgia, the story still finds ways to resonate for plenty of people out there. One of those people is Aamir Khan, the ultra-successful actor and producer who currently has the distinction of being the star of the highest grossing Indian film in history, "Dangal."

"Laal Singh Chaddha" stars Khan as the simple guy we all know who stumbles into one historical event after another and is in love with his childhood best friend, here named Rupa (Kareena Kapoor). Much like "Forrest Gump" did with American history, Khan sees taking on the role that won Tom Hanks his second Oscar as an opportunity to traverse India's past, transforming a story built on America into something "obviously Indian," as he puts it in the August 2022 issue of Total Film. That means the classic bus stop bench framing device we know so well had to go. Instead, he regales the tales of his life to passengers on a train. As Khan puts it:

"In India you can't have a conversation at a bus stop. It's too noisy and crowded, it just won't happen."

Of course, that is just one small piece of the story. The real adaptation comes from how it uses Indian history of the last half-century.