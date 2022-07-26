Creepshow: From Script To Scream Making-Of Book Coming This October; See Exclusive Images Here

This fall marks the 40th anniversary of George A. Romero and Stephen King's legendary horror anthology film "Creepshow," which rose from the dead as a highly entertaining Shudder original series in 2019. With prolific makeup and effects artist and "The Walking Dead" executive producer Greg Nicotero at the helm, the new "Creepshow" has scared and delighted modern audiences for three seasons and counting. Now, /Film has exclusive news about a brand new book titled "Creepshow: From Script to Scream," which will take viewers behind the scenes of the reboot series while also honoring the legacy of the original "Creepshow" film.

With a foreword by the master of horror himself, Stephen King, and an afterword by Metallica guitarist and horror aficionado Kirk Hammett, the book is packed from start to finish with stories, photos, and tidbits that are tailor-made for the ultimate "Creepshow" fan. The official behind-the-scenes tome doesn't just cover the movie magic that goes into bringing the mini-nightmares of "Creepshow" to life, but it also dives deep into the development and creation of the show, from its origins through its production and beyond.

"Creepshow: From Script to Scream" is written by Dennis L. Prince, designed by John J. Hill, and edited by Meredith Borders. The book will feature chapter openers in the classic "Creepshow" comic design, along with a full-spread illustrated poster "revealing the magic and mayhem" behind the show. A bastion for old-school practical effects and adaptations of beloved horror short stories, "Creepshow" has plenty of unique horror visuals worth commemorating on the page. The book will also have two different cover options: the standard edition will feature a cover by prolific genre artist Gary Pullin, while an exclusive edition that can be found on the AMCNP website includes one by celebrated cover artist Sanjulian.