Creepshow: From Script To Scream Making-Of Book Coming This October; See Exclusive Images Here
This fall marks the 40th anniversary of George A. Romero and Stephen King's legendary horror anthology film "Creepshow," which rose from the dead as a highly entertaining Shudder original series in 2019. With prolific makeup and effects artist and "The Walking Dead" executive producer Greg Nicotero at the helm, the new "Creepshow" has scared and delighted modern audiences for three seasons and counting. Now, /Film has exclusive news about a brand new book titled "Creepshow: From Script to Scream," which will take viewers behind the scenes of the reboot series while also honoring the legacy of the original "Creepshow" film.
With a foreword by the master of horror himself, Stephen King, and an afterword by Metallica guitarist and horror aficionado Kirk Hammett, the book is packed from start to finish with stories, photos, and tidbits that are tailor-made for the ultimate "Creepshow" fan. The official behind-the-scenes tome doesn't just cover the movie magic that goes into bringing the mini-nightmares of "Creepshow" to life, but it also dives deep into the development and creation of the show, from its origins through its production and beyond.
"Creepshow: From Script to Scream" is written by Dennis L. Prince, designed by John J. Hill, and edited by Meredith Borders. The book will feature chapter openers in the classic "Creepshow" comic design, along with a full-spread illustrated poster "revealing the magic and mayhem" behind the show. A bastion for old-school practical effects and adaptations of beloved horror short stories, "Creepshow" has plenty of unique horror visuals worth commemorating on the page. The book will also have two different cover options: the standard edition will feature a cover by prolific genre artist Gary Pullin, while an exclusive edition that can be found on the AMCNP website includes one by celebrated cover artist Sanjulian.
A treasure trove of behind-the-scenes content
The new book by Titan Books and AMC Networks Publishing will be available just in time for Halloween, but in the meantime, here's an exclusive first look at some of the spooky and entertaining treats it includes.
In a storyboard (above) for Rob Schrab's World War II story "Bad Wolf Down," the second episode of Shudder's "Creepshow," fans can see an impressively illustrated scene outline featuring a werewolf ripping a soldier's jaw clean off. Aside from the well-developed cartoon outline, the two-page spread also illuminates the effects that went into the making of the scene, from a practical wolfman glove to a war-torn building added in post.
Another page of the book shows the hard work that went into creating Bob, the alien pet D.J. Qualls' character Clark discovers in the other episode two segment, a Nicotero-directed chapter called "The Finger." Multi-angle photos of Bob reveal the creature's fantastic design, while the opposite page details the complex puppeteering rig that brought Bob to life. Prince's commentary reveals that no part of Bob was CGI, but rather, he was a combination of a stop-motion marionette and a puppet on a rod.
Other photos excerpted from the book give a behind-the-scenes look at both the early days of The Creep, who began as a Walker on the set of "The Walking Dead," and one of the "Creepshow" monsters with Nicotero in its clutches. In a statement, the series showrunner shared his enthusiasm about the new book, saying:
"I grew up wearing down my fingertips paging through books on the making of my favorite movies. I was ravenous to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets. So, I'm excited to be able to present a glimpse behind the making of this epic show!"
The hardback edition of "Creepshow: From Script to Scream" will be available in stores and on AMCNP.com for $49.99 on October 25, 2022.