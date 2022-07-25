Tár Trailer: Cate Blanchett Composes Music To Make Us Mad With Power

Focus Features has released a very enigmatic trailer for the upcoming film "TÁR," starring Cate Blanchett. It's directed by Todd Field, who is back a decade-and-a-half after his Academy Award-nominated films "Little Children" and "In the Bedroom." There isn't a ton of information yet, but the simple trailer has me intrigued.

"TÁR" is the story of Lydia Tár, a fictional woman who, according to the short synopsis, is "widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra." It's not a lot to go on, and the trailer is what was shown at CinemaCon back in April.

It's a very long, slow-motion shot of Blanchett blowing smoke out of her mouth, then a cut to her wildly conducting an orchestra at regular speed. There is a voice over though, that tells us that the global pandemic "has had an enormous impact on our world, our culture, and our very belief systems." It says that there are other plagues that visit us though, and it makes me wonder exactly what sort of person Lydia Tár is. The next part of the voice over says: