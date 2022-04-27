Tar Footage Reaction: Cate Blanchett Smokes The Competition As A World-Famous Conductor [CinemaCon 2022]

CinemaCon 2022 is now in full swing, with Focus Features among the first studios presenting sneak peeks of their upcoming slate of movies. Among their upcoming titles is "TÁR," a Cate Blanchett-led drama about the world of music composition. "TÁR" is the first feature film Academy Award-nominated director Todd Field has made in 16 years, since the Kate Winslet-led psychological drama adaptation "Little Children."

According to Deadline, the film will follow Blanchett's Lydia Tár, a (fictional) renowned and groundbreaking conductor who becomes the first woman to lead a major German orchestra. "Joker" composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will score the picture, while Field is writing and producing in addition to directing. Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote, and cellist and Royal Academy of Music alum Sophie Kauer are among the announced cast.

The film is in post-production, but CinemaCon audiences were treated to an exclusive first look at the footage so far.