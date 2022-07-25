Paper Girls: 5 Things We Learned From The Comic-Con Panel

During the course of the panel, we were treated to various clips from the series that helped to give a better idea of how things are going to look in context. The first of the clips gives us a sense of the relationship between our lead characters, with them having a confrontation in a tunnel with some boys seemingly taking place on Halloween. The friendship is strong despite how they are all clearly quite different. The second clip took place in the future and had a stronger sci-fi vibe to it, with two members of the warring time travel factions having a pretty brutal encounter.

The third clip got more into the time travel of it all, with the older and younger Erin meeting one another in the future. The way in which their individual freakouts about the realization was handled was, for my money, pretty well executed. The last clip gave us a good look at Larry, a new character in the show, meeting the four leads and introducing them to a giant robot, which was pretty neat. Amazon appeared to spare little expense. Overall, things seemed to gel well in the clips. Primarily though, the cast is strong all around.