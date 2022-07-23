Patrick Stewart Would Love To Do One Final Star Trek: The Next Generation Movie

While appearing in Hall H to promote "Star Trek: Picard," the panel including Stewart, McFadden, and executive producers Rod Roddenberry and Alex Kurtzman were asked about the possibility of a full reunion of Picard's Enterprise bridge crew in one last film. While they neither confirmed nor denied that anything like that was actually in the works, the Admiral responded positively as Stewart called the possibility of another movie "a very interesting, exciting, and worthwhile thing to achieve." Kurtzman, who is one of the main architects of the Star Trek Universe right now, chimed in to say that season three of "Picard" somewhat is the last big adventure for this crew that fans have been clamoring for. He didn't elaborate on what he meant by that, but he also said, "Look, if you guys love it..."

Considering that "Star Trek: Nemesis" isn't exactly the best note to go out on theatrically, it's easy to see why fans would want another "Next Gen" movie. And if they're able, of course the cast would clearly love to take part in that. But just as most stars do at cons when questions like these come up, Stewart and Kurtzman gave the typical fan Q&A answer of "never say never," so that things are vague enough that people aren't disappointed if they don't happen. As Picard himself put it so eloquently in the new teaser released during the panel, "As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you're never without hope." So depending on where this third season leaves them, fans can still hold out hope that we'll see Picard and his crew again down the line.

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" is expected to premiere on Paramount+ at some point in 2023.