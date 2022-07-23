Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: 5 Things We Learned From The Comic-Con Panel

It's hard to imagine a "Dragon Ball" story getting bigger and more action-packed than "Broly," which is essentially a feature-length fight scene where the three most powerful beings in the universe nearly destroy Earth with their punches. "Super Hero" scales things down a bit (or rather, a lot), placing its focus on characters with softer power levels. Goku and Vegeta are present (and off doing their own thing), but the focus is on Gohan and Piccolo, one of the franchise's most popular and enduring duos.

Piccolo is still himself, a reformed alien menace whose long-retired murderous rage has grown into agreeable surliness. Gohan continues to bury himself in his professional career, happy to exist as a father and husband and rely on his dad to save the universe when necessary. The early footage, largely comedic in nature, finds Piccolo playing mentor to Pan, Gohan's daughter, and giving her the same tough love training he once gave her father (which includes, you know, throwing her into rocks hard enough to smash them, but in a loving way). Seeing Piccolo in the "grumpy uncle" role is a hoot, and his frustration with Gohan giving up fighting to write obscure academic papers no one wants to read puts him in the role of audience surrogate. This kid is supposed to be off saving the galaxy, not letting his idiot dad get all the good fights!

With a smaller-scale threat than usual (more on that in a moment), this is an adventure scaled down for Gohan and Piccolo, and it's about time. The two spent the vast majority of the "Dragon Ball Super" TV series playing second fiddle to Goku and Vegeta, so letting them have the spotlight is the change of pace the series desperately needs right now. Not every story needs to be about the next "most powerful villain ever" — smaller stakes will allow the oft-neglected duo to actually shine for the first time in a long time.