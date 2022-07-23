Interview With The Vampire Trailer: Anne Rice's Immortal Tale Heads To TV [Comic-Con]

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is taking a bite out of the geek world, and /Film has a team on the ground to bring you all the news and details from the event. Today we have a brand new trailer for the AMC's upcoming "Interview with the Vampire" series to chomp on. It is, of course, based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice that spawned a universe of vampire lore. The last time we saw this particular part of the story, it was the 1994 film adaptation with Brad Pitt as reluctant vampire Louis, and Tom Cruise as the unapologetic vampire Lestat.

This time we have Jacob Anderson (who played Grey Worm in the HBO series "Game of Thrones") as Louis, and Sam Reid ("Belle") as Lestat. In addition, Bailey Bass is the vampire child Claudia (who was played by Kirsten Dunst in the film). Also joining the cast are Assad Zaman as Rashid and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Malloy, the reporter who is interviewing said vampire. Alan Taylor ("Game of Thrones") will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Rolin Jones ("Boardwalk Empire") will serve as showrunner.

Watch the trailer below.