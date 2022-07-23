Interview With The Vampire Trailer: Anne Rice's Immortal Tale Heads To TV [Comic-Con]
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is taking a bite out of the geek world, and /Film has a team on the ground to bring you all the news and details from the event. Today we have a brand new trailer for the AMC's upcoming "Interview with the Vampire" series to chomp on. It is, of course, based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice that spawned a universe of vampire lore. The last time we saw this particular part of the story, it was the 1994 film adaptation with Brad Pitt as reluctant vampire Louis, and Tom Cruise as the unapologetic vampire Lestat.
This time we have Jacob Anderson (who played Grey Worm in the HBO series "Game of Thrones") as Louis, and Sam Reid ("Belle") as Lestat. In addition, Bailey Bass is the vampire child Claudia (who was played by Kirsten Dunst in the film). Also joining the cast are Assad Zaman as Rashid and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Malloy, the reporter who is interviewing said vampire. Alan Taylor ("Game of Thrones") will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Rolin Jones ("Boardwalk Empire") will serve as showrunner.
Watch the trailer below.
A thirst for blood
The series is set in New Orleans as the book was. With AMC owning the rights to Rice's 13-book Vampire Chronicles series, we're likely going to see a lot of these characters in the future. There's also a sister series in the work based on Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" series. But for now, sharpen your fangs, put on "Moon Over Bourbon Street" by Sting, and enjoy the "Interview with the Vampire" trailer above.
Here's a synopsis for the upcoming series:
Based on Anne Rice's iconic and bestselling novel, Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality. Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), creator and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series' first season consists of seven episodes. Acclaimed director Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.
"Interview with the Vampire" will premiere sometime in the fall of 2022 on AMC and AMC+.