Dungeons & Dragons Has A Steven Spielberg Energy To It, According To Chris Pine [Comic-Con]

Comic-Con is happening right now in San Diego, and /Film has a team on the ground, ready to bring you every juicy detail from the event. Our own Jacob Hall was in Hall H for the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel, where he learned all about the film based on the roleplaying game. Not only did they release a trailer, but they had some of the cast on the stage, talking about what we're going to see in the film.

The cast includes some big names, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. Pine told the crowd that the film shot in Northern Ireland during the UK lockdown for Covid, so they had nothing to do but work.

That didn't make it dour, however. It helped them bond. He said, " ... by virtue of that kind of containment, we were our own self-sufficient band of misfits, and set chemistry is a difficult thing ... I think we all got along well together and passed the time."

When it came to the story, Pine referenced a big filmmaker to give us an idea of the feel of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." It was none other than film legend Steven Spielberg.