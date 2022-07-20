Amanda Seyfried Auditioned For Glinda In Wicked While Still Shooting The Dropout

Nearly 20 years after "Defying Gravity" quickly became the song du jour for musical theater devotees to audition with (or, if you're more of a Glinda than an Elphaba, "Popular"), the smash-hit Broadway musical "Wicked" is finally headed to the big screen. The film has seen its share of changes along the way, replacing Stephen Daldry as director with "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" helmer Jon M. Chu. More recently, the movie was turned into a two-parter on the grounds that it's impossible to top "Defying Gravity" as a mid-point musical number (which, okay, fair).

Adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name by book writer Winnie Holzman (with Stephen Schwartz penning the music and lyrics), "Wicked" explores the backstories for the witches in "The Wizard of Oz," including Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West. Introduced as Galinda and Elphaba, two students studying at Oz's Shiz University, the characters go on to form a surprisingly close relationship — one that's loaded with queer subtext, let no one tell you otherwise — before they're forced to make choices that will forever alter the course of their destinies. Also, there's singing. Lots of singing.

Speaking to Backstage, Amanda Seyfried recently confirmed she was one of no doubt many actors who auditioned to star in the "Wicked" movies, specifically as Glinda. In fact, she was so driven to try and land the part, she did it while filming her role as the notorious Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout."