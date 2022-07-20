Candy Cane Lane: Everything We Know So Far About The Eddie Murphy Holiday Comedy

Eddie Murphy is about to be a part of your holidays. He'll star in the new comedy "Candy Cane Lane," directed by Reginald Hudlin, according to Deadline. The film is produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions. This one comes to us from a spec script by Kelly Younger.

Just imagine that. You write a spec script and none other than Eddie Murphy agrees to star in it. Not that Younger is a new guy in Hollywood, of course. He co-created and co-executive produced "Muppets Now," and wrote and co-executive produced "Muppets Haunted Mansion." He was a member of the Disney Animation Story Trust and, according to the site, worked on things like "Frozen 2," "Moana," and "Raya and the Last Dragon." Still, this is Eddie Murphy we're talking about. That's a pretty big get.

The only info on the plot that we have so far is that this was "inspired by Younger's childhood holiday experiences." Production will begin in the winter in Los Angeles.