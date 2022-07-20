Candy Cane Lane: Everything We Know So Far About The Eddie Murphy Holiday Comedy
Eddie Murphy is about to be a part of your holidays. He'll star in the new comedy "Candy Cane Lane," directed by Reginald Hudlin, according to Deadline. The film is produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions. This one comes to us from a spec script by Kelly Younger.
Just imagine that. You write a spec script and none other than Eddie Murphy agrees to star in it. Not that Younger is a new guy in Hollywood, of course. He co-created and co-executive produced "Muppets Now," and wrote and co-executive produced "Muppets Haunted Mansion." He was a member of the Disney Animation Story Trust and, according to the site, worked on things like "Frozen 2," "Moana," and "Raya and the Last Dragon." Still, this is Eddie Murphy we're talking about. That's a pretty big get.
The only info on the plot that we have so far is that this was "inspired by Younger's childhood holiday experiences." Production will begin in the winter in Los Angeles.
What we know about the cast and crew of Candy Cane Lane
Outside of Eddie Murphy, we don't know about any other cast members yet ... or how many characters Eddie Murphy will play. He is, of course, known for doing many, as he recently did in the sequel "Coming 2 America," also for Amazon Studios.
Murphy will produce "Candy Cane Lane" with Brian Grazer from Imagine, and president of features Karen Lunder, with Charisse Hewitt-Webster.
Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said:
"As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can't wait to make it happen again. We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!"
Director Reginald Hudlin told the outlet:
"The holiday season is my favorite time of year—just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist. I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon."
Hudlin is re-teaming with Murphy, whom he directed in 1992's "Boomerang." He's also helmed episodes of the series "Modern Family," "The Middle," "The Office," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Psych," "New Girl," "Uncle Buck," and segments of "The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards" and the "53rd NAACP Image Awards."
Where and when to watch Candy Cane Lane
We know that "Candy Cane Lane" will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries. It's part of the three-picture deal and first-look film deal Murphy has with the studio after "Coming 2 America" did so well. It was, according to Amazon Studios, the number one streamed movie its opening weekend, and had the biggest streaming film opening weekend in 2021.
Since the film is shooting beginning this winter, it's certainly possible that we'll get to see it by the holiday season of 2023. Having Murphy in a holiday film sounds just lovely. Obviously this is a comedy, and if it's inspired by a childhood memory, it's likely to be heartwarming. In the meantime, if you want another heartwarming film starring Murphy, check out "Mr. Church," a beautiful story that wasn't seen by enough people. At least it's something to check out while we wait for "Candy Cane Lane."