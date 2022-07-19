Award-Winning Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

One of the most celebrated Iranian filmmakers, Jafar Panahi, has been sentenced to six years in prison. Per BBC, Panahi was arrested after going to the Evin prison to inquire about director Mohammad Rasoulof, who had been arrested alongside colleague Mostafa Al-Ahmad earlier this month for social media posts criticizing the repression of protests around the country.

Once Panahi arrived at the prison, guards informed him that he had an outstanding prison sentence from 2010, when he was convicted of "propaganda against the system." After being apprehended, Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison and banned from making any new films or traveling outside of Iran for 20 years. The filmmaker served two months of his sentence before being released on conditional bail.

Panahi's wife, Tahereh Saeedi, told BBC Persian that the imprisonment essentially amounted to kidnapping since there was no due process. "Jafar has some rights as a citizen. There's due process," Saeedi said. "To imprison someone, they need to be summoned first. But to imprison someone who is protesting outside the jail raises a lot of questions. This is a kidnapping."