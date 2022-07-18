Netflix Is Adapting The Hit Manga Burn The House Down As Its Next Original Series

Netflix's track record with live-action manga adaptations isn't exactly spotless (see: "Death Note"), but that isn't stopping the streamer from investing in more thrilling manga-based stories. The streamer is now set to adapt Moyashi Fujisawa's "Burn the House Down" into a series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fujisawa's story is a serialized mystery thriller that began in Kiss magazine in 2017 and reportedly soon grew popular enough to inspire adaptation offers. But it's Netflix that scored the rights to the series, which is currently in development with a script from "An Incurable Case of Love" writer Arisa Kaneko. Filmmaker Yuichiro Hirakawa ("The Promised Neverland") is set to direct, with Shinichi Takahashi executive producing and Kei Haruna also on board as a producer.

Here's the manga's official description, according to publisher Kodansha: