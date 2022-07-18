Carter Trailer: Wild South Korean Action Movie Is The Bourne Identity Meets Fast & Furious Meets ... Zombies?

It doesn't happen nearly as much as it should these days, but every once in a while movie fans will be confronted by a premise or a trailer for a blockbuster that almost defies belief. With major studios seemingly content to churn out forgettable and unremarkable efforts that function as little more than, well, content, what are genre fans to do in order to get their fix? Well, sometimes the solution comes out of nowhere and presents itself.

Thankfully, there's an entire world out there (literally!) outside of American cinema, and those who remain hesitant to check out all the art that the international community has to offer are only doing themselves a disservice. Enter "Carter," the South Korean action/thriller that looks intent on redefining our very conception of what action/thrillers can do. With a marketing campaign boasting "nonstop, real-time" and "one-scene, one-cut" action and a storyline that appears to gleefully remix all the various tropes, genres, and choreography of countless past classics, this film has the makings of becoming the next big Netflix phenomenon.

But don't take my word for it. Check out the intense and relentless action on display for yourself in the newly released trailer below!