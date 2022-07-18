The Big Cigar: Everything We Know So Far

Apple TV+ appeared on the streaming scene just three years ago, yet the platform has already built up a reputation for must-see shows. From award magnet "Ted Lasso" to trippy workplace thriller "Severance" to alternate history drama "For All Mankind," the streamer seems to have a knack for developing interesting projects. The latest is "The Big Cigar," an upcoming limited series with an intriguing cast and a stranger-than-fiction real life premise.

The series is one of several recent titles to document the history and legacy of the Black Panther party, with others including "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Only this time, the story will focus on a very specific era of one Black Panther leader's life, involving a pivotal friendship with a headline-making Hollywood figure. Here's everything we know about the show so far.