Netflix's Resident Evil Had An 'Unlimited Blood Budget'

The basic appeal of the "Resident Evil" games rests on a plethora of factors, including a structured playthrough that allows for a fair amount of wandering (although you will definitely run into creatures) and a consistent atmosphere of dread that heightens the quality of gameplay. Gore has always been a staple in the game series, as the process of getting out of a creature-infested space involves shooting them in the head, at which point, heads go kaboom. Sometimes, you might not even have a weapon, forcing you to literally fist fight your way ahead, which can lead to losing a hand.

I remember playing "Resident Evil 2" a while back and the gore splatter mechanics of the game are pretty detailed and um, interesting, adding a wet, glossy sheen to exposed innards and such, which makes it look particularly disgusting. While Netflix's "Resident Evil" obviously does not go as far as achieving such an effect (if anything, it is too dark to even see what's happening in the 2036 timeline), there are plenty of crushed monsters (including a huge spider), blood-splatters, and the protagonist Jade (Ella Balinska) is completely drenched in blood at one point. Things also get bloody in the 2022 timeline, after the T-virus spreads in Racoon City, when humans mutate into "zeroes."

The brutality and excess of the 2036 timeline are balanced with the initial veneer of normality in the 2022 timeline, but as the two timelines merge and meet at some point, the show gets to completely imbibe the essence of the games. The end is nigh, and the characters gut, stab, and chainsaw their way through a maze of terrors, making the blood and gore — and the R rating — justified.

