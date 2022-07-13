Martin Lawrence Confirms Bad Boys 4 Is Still Happening: 'We Got One More At Least'

Will Smith's world changed drastically on March 27, 2022. It should have been changed for the better as he was the frontrunner and eventual winner of the Best Actor Oscar, but that night will always be overshadowed by the moment he slapped Chris Rock. Since then news has been pretty quiet on his future films. Some have been delayed, some canceled and some just seem to be sitting back quietly waiting for the controversy over the assault to die down.

He had a movie at Netflix called "Fast and Loose" that was shelved and a fourth "Bad Boys" was also rumored to be put on hold. Now, his "Bad Boys" co-star, Martin Lawrence, has weighed in and says a fourth installment in the franchise is still in the works, despite the controversy.

Lawrence tells Ebony that "We got one more at least," dismissing previous reports that the film is on indefinite hiatus. Could this just be hopeful thinking on his part? Or has he been told by the powers that be that a new film is on track? That's the question.