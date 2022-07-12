Albuquerque To Get Statues Of Local Heroes Walter White And Jesse Pinkman
At a time when our country — and, in fact, the world — seems to be more bitterly divided than ever, perhaps one piece of pop culture-related news will manage to bring us all together in shared celebration. The only sticking point is that it has to do with statues of fictional meth kingpins (naturally).
The "Breaking Bad" phenomenon wasn't that long ago, all things considered, especially with the prequel/spin-off series "Better Call Saul" currently wrapping up its acclaimed run with its sixth and final season. But part of me can't help but wonder how the original show would've been received if it only aired within the last few years. For one thing, I simply can't imagine that its notoriously slow start (until its availability on Netflix, which allowed most of its target audience to catch up ahead of the final few seasons) would've remained as such in our current streaming era. Perhaps most dramatically, however, I believe Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman would've been meme'd into oblivion and turned into folk heroes by the internet at large ... even more so than they already have been in the intervening years.
Some seem to be taking that "folk hero" aspect a little more literally than others, as it turns out. Sony Pictures announced (via Collider) that they will be unveiling a pair of new statues commemorating the criminal exploits of Walt and Jesse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where "Breaking Bad" (and "Better Call Saul," for that matter) was originally filmed and set. I, for one, welcome our new meth overlords.
Statues, b****!
From jilted high school chemistry teacher and aimless high school dropout (respectively) to fearsome drug kingpins forever immortalized in bronze — what a journey for Walt and Jesse, folks.
Sony Pictures announced the incredibly entertaining news that Heisenberg himself and his right hand man (and sometimes foe) Jesse Pinkman will both receive statues of their own on July 29, 2022, outside the Albuquerque Convention Center to honor the prolific series and its two unforgettable protagonists. Why make such a public display of a pair of fictional (and, honestly, quite despicable) criminals? Honestly, the better question would be why not? In a statement, co-creator Vince Gilligan had this to say about the upcoming event:
"Over the course of fifteen years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us. I wanted to return the favor and give something back. These larger-than-life bronzes of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman exist thanks to the generosity of Sony Pictures Television and the artistry of sculptor Trevor Grove, and I love them. It makes me happy to picture them gracing The Duke City for decades to come, attracting busloads of tourists."
In a joint release, both Cranston and Paul joked, "We also appreciate that the statues will be indoors, and therefore protected from pigeons depositing their critiques on our heads." The duo will be in attendance at the official unveiling alongside Gilligan, co-creator Peter Gould, Mayor Tim Keller, and other guests. There's no word on exactly what these statues will look like, but here's hoping we get Jesse's memorable "Magnets!" pose (which, if you ask me, puts Rocky's famous statue to shame) alongside Walt's legendary "What are you talking about?" expression.