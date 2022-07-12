Albuquerque To Get Statues Of Local Heroes Walter White And Jesse Pinkman

At a time when our country — and, in fact, the world — seems to be more bitterly divided than ever, perhaps one piece of pop culture-related news will manage to bring us all together in shared celebration. The only sticking point is that it has to do with statues of fictional meth kingpins (naturally).

The "Breaking Bad" phenomenon wasn't that long ago, all things considered, especially with the prequel/spin-off series "Better Call Saul" currently wrapping up its acclaimed run with its sixth and final season. But part of me can't help but wonder how the original show would've been received if it only aired within the last few years. For one thing, I simply can't imagine that its notoriously slow start (until its availability on Netflix, which allowed most of its target audience to catch up ahead of the final few seasons) would've remained as such in our current streaming era. Perhaps most dramatically, however, I believe Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman would've been meme'd into oblivion and turned into folk heroes by the internet at large ... even more so than they already have been in the intervening years.

Some seem to be taking that "folk hero" aspect a little more literally than others, as it turns out. Sony Pictures announced (via Collider) that they will be unveiling a pair of new statues commemorating the criminal exploits of Walt and Jesse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where "Breaking Bad" (and "Better Call Saul," for that matter) was originally filmed and set. I, for one, welcome our new meth overlords.