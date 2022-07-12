Spin Me Round Trailer: Alison Brie And Aubrey Plaza Wild Out In Italy

Move over, Brad Pitt/George Clooney, Ryan Gosling/Emma Stone, and dare I even say Al Pacino/Robert De Niro. Make way for the unstoppable force that is the Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza team-up.

We've had the pleasure of watching both talented actors play off one another in 2017's "The Little Hours," the irreverent little comedy that put a hilariously modern twist on 14th century subject matter. Not content to strike gold only to let that collaboration turn into a one-and-done deal, filmmaker Jeff Baena decided to follow that up with a brand-new project and bring along Plaza, Brie, and even Molly Shannon for the ride.

Known for "Life After Beth," "The Little Hours," and "Horse Girl" (not to mention being Plaza's husband), writer/director Baena decided to reunite with his frequent collaborators on "Spin Me Round," the chaotic-looking dark comedy that sees Plaza, Brie, and Alessandro Nivola ("You Were Never Really Here," "The Art of Self-Defense," "The Many Saints of Newark") all caught up in a web of romance, intrigue, and mystery while on a seemingly idyllic work trip to Italy.

We already know that stars Plaza and Brie boast reams of on-screen chemistry and this newest trailer certainly doesn't shy away from that fact. Check it out below!