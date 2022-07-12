Horror Novel Creepers, From First Blood Author David Morrell, To Get Feature Adaptation

A new David Morrell novel is getting the movie treatment — and this one doesn't feature any scheduled appearances by drifter John Rambo. Instead, it involves "Creepers," here defined as urban explorers who are ready to engage in the "highly illegal activity" of creeping through abandoned buildings, where other rival explorers and supernatural beings may lurk.

Deadline reports that a film adaptation of Morrell's "Creepers" from Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures is going into production later this month. Casting is underway, with Marc Klasfeld set to direct in his feature film debut. Klasfeld has a long list of music video credits that reads like a who's who of pop artists. Among other things, he helmed the video for Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth, which was featured on the "Furious 7" soundtrack and which is currently YouTube's fifth most-viewed video with 5.5 billion views and counting. Klasfeld said he's "waited decades to find the right feature film project," and "Creepers" itself has been in development for a decade.

For his part, Morrell's 1972 debut novel, "First Blood," was the basis of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film of the same name, and we know that Quentin Tarantino is a fan — of the book more than the movie. Last year, Tarantino spoke hypothetically about a new adaptation of "First Blood" that he would like to spearhead, with Adam Driver as Rambo and Kurt Russell as the sheriff who gives the PTSD-suffering Vietnam vet and former prisoner-of-war an increasingly hard time. Acclaimed for his own movie dialogue, Tarantino lavished praise on Morrell's "fantastic" book dialogue, and Stephen King has also praised "Creepers," calling it "chilling and hypnotically readable" in a blurb on the cover of the book.