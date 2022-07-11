Disney's Getting Into The BTS Business With Three Exclusive New Projects

Apparently, the BTS hiatus is short-lived as Hybe studio has partnered with the Walt Disney Company to develop five new streaming titles, including three exclusives featuring the whole of BTS or select BTS members for Disney+. If this is a move for Disney+ to garner a bigger global audience, they certainly played it smart. It is impossible to explain the popularity of BTS to people unfamiliar with the world of K-Pop, but trust and believe there is no exaggeration when the group is described as being "the biggest band in the world."

When "The Batman" hit theaters back in March, BTS usurped the superhero film at the box office in multiple territories. "BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage" set a record for the largest box office performance of a live cinema event, earning $32.6 million worldwide.

Let me clarify that for you — they didn't beat "The Batman" with a pre-recorded concert movie, but with a simultaneous live stream of a concert performance. Meaning that $32.6 million was made all at once, in real time. Don't you dare underestimate the power of ARMY. (That's the fanbase for BTS. Saved you a Google.)