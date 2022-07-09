Thor: Love And Thunder Is Screaming Its Way To An Estimated $140 Million Opening Weekend

Despite the higher box office numbers, "Thor: Love and Thunder" isn't raking quote in as much adoration as its predecessor. "Thor: Ragnarok" held steady with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, while "Thor: Love and Thunder" has already fallen to 67%. Along with the most recent "Doctor Strange" film, it's also received a CinemaScore in the B range, which is low for a Marvel film. Murmurings of Marvel fatigue continue as Phase 4 of the franchise's endless superhero game plan wears on, but interest could be revitalized in the coming weeks when the franchise will appear at Comic Con for the first time since 2019.

And yet, who knows if any of these audience indicators will matter for the box office? The 2022 box office has been full of surprises, from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise sputtering out, to the massive success of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" despite similar early indicators, to the seemingly unstoppable staying power of "Top Gun: Maverick." I caught "Thor: Love and Thunder" on Thursday and personally found it pretty enjoyable — neither as great as "Ragnarok" nor as bad as some hyperbolic feedback would indicate.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is on track to recoup its expenses fairly quickly, as its production budget is reportedly around $250 million (per Variety). The superhero movie will face off against some competition in the next few weeks, as the July release calendar includes kid-centric fare like "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" and "DC League of Super Pets," along with Jordan Peele's long-awaited new horror project "Nope."