How What We Do In The Shadows Pulled Off Season 3's Most 'Implausible' Plotline

"What We Do In The Shadows" may follow four variably inept vampires that live together in Staten Island, but one of the fab vamp four is quite unlike the others. While Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and lovers Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are the standard bloodthirsty variety, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is a rare energy vampire. Energy vampires drain the life force of their prey through eliciting various emotions, such as boredom or sadness, but are little understood even among their fellow vampires.

Season 3 makes great strides in changing all that as Colin goes to great pains to understand more about energy vampires and their roots, digging through the archives of the Vampiric Council. Also unique to the season is the normally narcissistic hedonist Laszlo actually goes a long way to befriend Colin, an abnormal development that extends throughout the season. In a new interview, Mark Proksch reveals the origins of this surprising turn of events.

The antagonism between the ever-intentionally-boring Colin and the amorous narcissist Laszlo is part of the show's comedic charm. As Proksch explains to Newsweek, "Matt has just this voice that anything he says is funny and having my character who is pretty squirrely and dorky playing off against such a blow-hard is really fun. It's classic odd-couple pairing that really works as a duo."