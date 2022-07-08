RoboCop: Rogue City Trailer Reveals The Video Game Return Of Original Star Peter Weller

Dead or alive, you're coming with me ... to cop "RoboCop: Rogue City" on the first day it's available. Paul Verhoeven's "RoboCop" is one of the most beloved dystopian action films of all time, and has already been given the video game treatment eight separate times. In the series' ninth game, everyone's favorite cyborg crime stopper is back, and we mean that as literally as possible. "RoboCop: Rogue City" was first announced in 2021, and allows players to play as Alex Murphy, the man transformed into RoboCop and made famous by Peter Weller in the 1987 film of the same name. To sweeten the game, Peter Weller's likeness is used, allowing fans the chance to live their greatest RoboCop fantasies.

Using a first person shooter gameplay, RoboCop takes on the crime-ridden streets of neo-futuristic Detroit. You can take out drug dealers, clear out dark alleys, take out scumbags, combat corruption in sterile office rooms, and hopefully really get that RoboCop feel by shooting someone in the junk. Players will have access to RoboCop's artillery and toolkit, and come complete with his otherworldly precision and strength. Okay, so the characters look a little stiff and some of their movement is as smooth as something out of "The Sims 3," BUT YOU GET TO BE ROBOCOP!!! Despite the fact you're a cop, it's a first person shooter that doesn't feel like a thinly-veiled advertisement for joining the military, and in case you didn't hear me the first time, YOU GET. TO BE. ROBOCOP!!!!