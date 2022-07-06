You Could Own George Clooney's Bat-Nipple Suit For The Low, Low Price Of $40K

There are people out there whose very first Batman movie was "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson. There are others who only ever watched the ones with Christian Bale. Some of you may even have looked at Ben Affleck as your one and only Batman. They're all fine, of course. I also love Val Kilmer, and for many, Michael Keaton is the best on the big screen. However, if you really want the full Batman experience, you have to watch George Clooney in "Batman & Robin." Of course, this comes with an extra bonus: Bat-nipples.

Perhaps you noticed them in the picture above, along with Robin's (Chris O'Donnell), er, Robin-nipples. Joel Schumacher really went all out with making sure the Bat peeps looked like they were wearing some seriously skin tight outfits that showed things off, and it's really, really creepy.

Maybe, however, you like this sort of thing. If so, you are in luck. You can become the proud owner of some Bat-nipples for the eminently reasonable price of $40,000, according to ComicBook.com. Yes, it sounds high, but how do you put a price on the permanently perky pecs once worn by none other than George Clooney? I mean, you get the rest of the suit along with the Bat-nipples, so really, it's a bargain. Sure, Val Kilmer's Batsuit had nipples, but these Clooney Bat-nipples are the ones for sale.