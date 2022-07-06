Stranger Things 5 Will Finally Solve The Show's Longest-Running Mystery

Spoilers ahead for season 4 of "Stranger Things."

"Stranger Things" season 4 solved some mysteries for fans after years of waiting. We learned about Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) history in Hawkins Lab and how things went awry. We saw that love between friends and romantic partners can save the day, and that listening to a favorite song can block you from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). (We also learned that if you use a song like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" or Metallica's "Master of Puppets," those artists will get a boost on the charts.) Most importantly, we learned that Henry Creel became an orderly at Hawkins Lab, but was also the first patient, 001, and after revealing himself to be evil and killing the other patients, Eleven burned him, ripped open a portal to the Upside Down, and Creel became the monster Vecna, who is terrorizing Hawkins.

However, there are still a few mysteries left to solve. According to a Duffer brothers interview with Collider, one of the biggest questions that fans still have will be answered in season 5 of the Netflix series. (Well, the biggest after "When are we going to see Will actually admit his feelings for Mike in a way that isn't veiled?")

In the interview, Ross Duffer explained that while the show pulled back the curtain on a few big reveals in volume 2 of the fourth season (the epically long episodes 8 and 9), those were more about Henry and Vecna than anything else. "But what we haven't really discussed is exactly what the Upside Down is," he said.