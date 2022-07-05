Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes Score, The Boys Season 3 Finale Trailer & More

It is fully expected that "The Flash" season 9 is going to end the show, and with season 8 in the books, that end feels closer than ever. But will The CW look to keep the speedster train on the tracks with a spin-off? According to showrunner Eric Wallace, in a recent interview with Deadline, it doesn't sound like that's the case. However, Wallace did encourage vans to make their voices heard as the network might be paying attention. Wallace said:

"No, because you really don't start looking at spinoffs until you think you're not coming back, and I'm not thinking that way. Now, having said that, obviously...we've introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons...I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I'm going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else."

It's important to note that The CW axed a ton of shows this season and the Arrowverse (or The CW-verse) seems to be winding down, likely because the network is expected to be sold very soon. So spin-offs seem unlikely to happen there. But on HBO Max? Who knows!