How Mr. Malcolm's List Star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù Stepped Into The Shoes Of The Romantic Lead [Interview]

I just want to start by congratulating you on this fantastic film. I loved it so much.

Thank you, I'm really glad. There is definitely an anxiety with releasing your baby out into the world, but so far, it's been well received, and I'm glad you enjoyed it.

You've been involved in this for, it's been almost four years, right? How does that feel?

Yeah, absolutely. Thank you for reminding me. I've been with it forever, but it's ... yeah, the fact that we're about to premiere it, and that people are reviewing it, and that I'm sat here having this conversation with you is sort of mind-boggling to me. So, I'm just taking it a day at a time, and we'll see what happens. I'm trying not to have any expectations, and just, wow, it's so lovely to be in this moment.

I'd love to know what it was about this project that first drew you in. It's decidedly lighter fare than the work you're probably best known for.

[Laughs] Yeah, I suppose so, maybe that's one of the reasons. Yeah, I needed to diversify my work. It can't just be all doom and gloom, and murders and nightmare. That was definitely a reason. Playing in a romantic comedy space is not an opportunity I've been afforded in my career so far, so it was great to do that.

Also, playing in a period drama space. I've done it a couple of times, but there's always been this specter of colonialism that's lived in the back of my projects, like "The Mill." That character was a former slave. And even "The Halcyon," the TV series I did in England on ITV, that character suffered a lot of racial abuse, and relocated from the islands to America, and all of the colonial history that's there.

I think it was a joyful opportunity to be able to play in a historic space without that specter, and to be afforded the opportunity to play a romantic lead front and center, with nuance and a proper arc. To work with the cast that we had, it was like a "tick, tick, tick, tick, tick — this is a joy, why would I not do it?" There was no good reason why I wouldn't, so I was full steam ahead to do it, for sure.