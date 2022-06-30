Mr. Malcolm's List Director Emma Holly Jones Wants To Bring Back 'Feel-Good' Cinema [Interview]

I wanted to ask about pushing a non-Jane Austen period romance into the world, because I feel like the Jane Austen movie is like the Marvel movie of the period romance. It's always so much fun to see an adaptation, but it can be harder for non-affiliated period films to break through. How did you guys work through that?

Well, obviously the short film again, because I knew flat-out it was never going to happen without proof of concept. And so did the producers. So the producers were incredible: Laura Rister and Laura Lewis. They contacted Refinery 29, that had this short film series for women called Shatterbox, and basically brought them on as development financiers. Because also, when you're making a proof of concept for a period film, you can't shoot that in L.A. for 10 grand with a horse in Griffith Park. You really actually have to get a flight to England and get the locations and get the costumes. So it wasn't cheap. Refinery 29 were incredible in giving us that opportunity to show what this could be.

Even still, after making the short and then choosing to put the short online, not going the festival route, [that] was a gut feeling. I was like, "Let's just put it on YouTube because I want people to see it. I want people to react to it." And what ended up happening was a lot more views than I would've ever imagined. The comments and the social media reaction to it was just women around the world saying, "We want more, we want more of this." So we used that to pitch the feature, to balance all the things that make a film like this hard to make: No known IP, first time director, new male lead ... all the things that people are saying no to.

I love that you mentioned the fan response because I feel like this movie is so, so affirming. For myself at least as a woman of color who's grown up loving the genre and never really seeing myself in it, I feel like the period romance has always told stories through the lens of like the Keira Knightly type, the Colin Firth type...

Yeah. And also by the way: Not just period romances. Romances in general. The rom-com genre. I think that's something that our cast have really opened my eyes to as well. I'll be totally honest: The reaction on the short was overwhelmingly positive. The reaction to the feature is a bit more mixed, but it's those positive female reactions that just keep you going and make it all so worthwhile and so important.

When there's pushback, it's always like, "Oh, this isn't historically accurate," but it can't be further from the truth. It's just that the genre has been so whitewashed from the beginning of time.

I think that's one of the things when I first decided I was going to do this version of the movie, when you start doing research, you realize, "Oh wait a minute, everything I've been taught or shown is not an accurate representation of what the world actually looked like." And yes, this historical accuracy argument is garbage. If you want to talk about historical accuracy: There was no healthcare, no hygiene, nobody would look this good. The sets wouldn't look this good. Every film is a fantasy. Not even documentaries are necessarily historically accurate.

So yeah, I totally agree. That argument is something that people will continue to say, because I think it makes them feel better about their anger inside. I can't answer it, but I know where this came from. I'm not saying I'm a historian; I'm not saying I'm getting anything dead right. But there was enough there through reading different scholars' materials, visiting different museums, talking to different people, to pluck and develop something that I actually think could be a bit more of a nod to actually how Britain might have looked.