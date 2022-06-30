Loungefly Heads To Hawkins High With Their New Stranger Things Line [Exclusive]

The vegan leather crossbody bag includes a matching detachable and adjustable shoulder strap and a coordinating inside lining fabric with a Hawkins High School pattern. All three products feature the green and orange colors of the Hawkins High School, along with the school's tiger mascot logo. According to the official product description, it also features debossed details, appliques, patches, printed details, and the attached metal hardware declaring it official "Stranger Things" x Loungefly merch. The crossbody bag will retail for $70.00.

Loungefly

All the bags and wallets also include a subtle motif, as the bottom edges feature creeping vines and brambles from the Upside Down that look as if they're starting to spread across the products. It's a great, sneaky detail that reflects this season's super hellish depiction of high school. The vegan leather wallet itself has 4 card slots along with an ID slot and a wraparound zipper. Like the bags, it also has a coordinating inside pattern and the official "Stranger Things" x Loungefly plate. The wallet will retail for $40.

Loungefly

Finally, the Loungefly classic: the Hawkins High mini backpack. It has several of the same design features as the other products, from the Upside Down brambles to the official merch plate and the debossed details, patches, and adjustable straps, but it also has a lot more room for school spirit. For one thing, the backpack includes Lucas' jersey number, so if you want to rep one of the most underrated members of the "Stranger Things" squad, this is one way to do it.

Loungefly

The right panel of the backpack features a pawprint while the left features a classic letterman jacket-styled letter "H," both of which seem to borrow from the design of the team's jackets on the show. The backpack is also emblazoned with a tiger logo and the year "1986," and it even has a zipper charm with a cheer bullhorn (RIP Chrissy) that says "TIGERS!" The mini backpack will retail for $80.

The latest "Stranger Things" collaboration will be available on the Loungefly website and in stores that carry Loungefly products nationwide later this summer. If you want updates about the official release date as soon as it's available, click "Notify Me" or follow @Loungefly on socials. And don't forget to tune into the last two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 4 vol. 2 this Friday, July 1, 2022.