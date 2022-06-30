Loungefly Heads To Hawkins High With Their New Stranger Things Line [Exclusive]
"Stranger Things" has taken over the summer with a two-part season and epic, movie-length episodes. The long-awaited fourth season sees Hawkins' Dungeons & Dragons-loving gang all grown up, with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) finally attending Hawkins High School. Though the gang doesn't stay in school for long — the season is set mostly during spring break — they all get to show off their Hawkins High pride more than ever before at Lucas' big basketball game in the premiere episode.
Now, /Film can exclusively reveal that Loungefly is partnering with "Stranger Things" for a brand new Hawkins High line of merchandise. The fashion brand owned by much-loved collectible company Funko will be debuting three new products emblazoned with the fictional high school's logo and colors: a mini backpack, a crossbody bag, and a wallet.
You may or may not already know Loungefly for their collection of extremely cool pop culture apparel and accessories. I personally always flock to their stuff when I visit the store Box Lunch because their bags in particular have eye-catching designs that are much more stylish than any of the comparatively boring licensed merch I grew up around. Last week, the company announced that attendees at San Diego Comic-Con will be able to snag an exclusive Demogorgon bag.
Show your Hawkins High pride
The vegan leather crossbody bag includes a matching detachable and adjustable shoulder strap and a coordinating inside lining fabric with a Hawkins High School pattern. All three products feature the green and orange colors of the Hawkins High School, along with the school's tiger mascot logo. According to the official product description, it also features debossed details, appliques, patches, printed details, and the attached metal hardware declaring it official "Stranger Things" x Loungefly merch. The crossbody bag will retail for $70.00.
All the bags and wallets also include a subtle motif, as the bottom edges feature creeping vines and brambles from the Upside Down that look as if they're starting to spread across the products. It's a great, sneaky detail that reflects this season's super hellish depiction of high school. The vegan leather wallet itself has 4 card slots along with an ID slot and a wraparound zipper. Like the bags, it also has a coordinating inside pattern and the official "Stranger Things" x Loungefly plate. The wallet will retail for $40.
Finally, the Loungefly classic: the Hawkins High mini backpack. It has several of the same design features as the other products, from the Upside Down brambles to the official merch plate and the debossed details, patches, and adjustable straps, but it also has a lot more room for school spirit. For one thing, the backpack includes Lucas' jersey number, so if you want to rep one of the most underrated members of the "Stranger Things" squad, this is one way to do it.
The right panel of the backpack features a pawprint while the left features a classic letterman jacket-styled letter "H," both of which seem to borrow from the design of the team's jackets on the show. The backpack is also emblazoned with a tiger logo and the year "1986," and it even has a zipper charm with a cheer bullhorn (RIP Chrissy) that says "TIGERS!" The mini backpack will retail for $80.
The latest "Stranger Things" collaboration will be available on the Loungefly website and in stores that carry Loungefly products nationwide later this summer. If you want updates about the official release date as soon as it's available, click "Notify Me" or follow @Loungefly on socials. And don't forget to tune into the last two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 4 vol. 2 this Friday, July 1, 2022.