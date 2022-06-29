Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg Joins The Cast Of Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson's Poker Face

Many rapidly aging folks, like yours truly, will fondly remember the glorious era of the late '70s and early '80s for more than just shoulder pads, synth music, and big hair. It was also the heyday of folks like Columbo and Jessica Fletcher, who built whole empires on the weekly whodunnit. "Murder, She Wrote" was a cornerstone of my childhood. Granted, I spent a lot of time with my grandparents so there was just as much of that, "Matlock," and "The Golden Girls" in my rotation as there was stuff like "Masters of the Universe" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

But after the success of "Knives Out," writer/director Rian Johnson decided to embrace his inner "Columbo" lover and go for the small screen, creating a show for Peacock called "Poker Face" which stars Natasha Lyonne as the investigator.

He's a filmmaker that actors are lining up to work with (despite what AngryStarWarsFan1138 says on YouTube) and this small-screen detective series is no exception. The breaking news today, per Variety, is that "The Big Bang Theory" star Simon Helberg has joined the cast of the 10-episode first season. Helberg played Howard Wolowitz on that ridiculously popular show.