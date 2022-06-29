Obi-Wan Kenobi Was Originally Going To Kill Off A Key Character

This article contains major spoilers for "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

With the first and probably (?) only season of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" in the bag, writer Stuart Beattie is out here spilling all the details about what he originally had planned for the titular Jedi.

Beattie, whose credits as a scribe include "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Collateral," and "30 Days of Night," worked on the project back when it began as a film with the potential to kick-off a trilogy. Then "Solo: A Star Wars Story" disappointed at the box office in 2018, leading Disney and Lucasfilm to scuttle their plans for more spin-off movies under the "Star Wars Story" banner. Instead, in-progress films centered on characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan were re-conceived as streaming series for Disney+.

From a certain point of view (hey-oh!), "Obi-Wan Kenobi" undoubtedly benefitted from having more time to develop its story and characters as a TV show than it would've had as film. On the other hand, this approach was not without its drawbacks, be it a slower pace or visuals that, while impressive in the way they push the envelope for what ILM's StageCraft tech can do, simply aren't on the same level as those in the recent "Star Wars" movies. This also led to major changes in the plot, not least of which involves a key character who originally died in Beattie's film script.