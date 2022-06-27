Christian Bale Reveals A Terrifying Cut Scene From Thor: Love And Thunder
If you want to start your week off with a little nightmare fuel, Christian Bale has a music video recommendation for you. The actor behind "Thor: Love and Thunder" villain Gorr the God Butcher recently spoke with ScreenRant, where he revealed the inspiration behind one scene that didn't make it into the movie.
While Marvel's latest Thor film has been described as a rom-com, it's not without a bad guy. Based on trailers alone, Bale's Gorr is a frightening grayscale villain with a bald head, freaky yellow eyes, and some sort of black, blood-like ooze dripping from his mouth. He looks like something straight out of a metal music video — or, according to Bale, an Aphex Twin video.
"I only had absolutely one request, which was that I had referenced the "Come to Daddy" video by Aphex Twin," Bale told ScreenRant in reference to coming aboard the project. "There's a character in it that inspired me regarding Gorr, and I did say to Taika, 'Here's the deal, I want to have the scream.'" The scream in question comes towards the end of one of the experimental musician's freakiest music videos, the 1997 track "Come To Daddy."
"If you see the video, you'll understand what I mean," Bale adds. It's true that it's a moment that has to be witnessed firsthand to understand. Aphex Twin's six-minute music video includes a variety of unnerving images, from two kids in dresses who bear the adult face of the artist skipping hand in hand, to a television screaming "I will eat your soul" at a scared old woman and her dog. The movie's horrific centerpiece, though, is a character played by Al Strokes called only Thin Man.
The scream was too intense
Bale's Gorr certainly bears a resemblance to the Thin Man from "Come To Daddy." The character who emerges from the discarded TV set is a twitchy, emaciated, nightmarish bald man with grimy, claw-like hands. In the moment in question, he appears to unhinge his jaw completely to reveal rows of sharp teeth as he screams in the face of the old woman. The Thin Man is only inches from her, the force of his breath nearly pushing her back, and the scream goes on for what feels like forever but is actually about 20 seconds. You can watch the video here, if you want to experience it for yourself.
"I said, 'I want to have that scream in the film,'" Bale recalls. And while the inclusion of a moment like that would've made Gorr infinitely more scary, the actor says it might have been too edgy for the version of the movie they ended up with. "I do understand, but that deal wasn't kept," he says. He explains that in the end it was "something which was just a little too extreme perhaps for the PG-13." The actor jokes that seeing Gorr do the Aphex Twin scream "might have had people running for the exits," but he says writer-director Taika Waititi was true to his word in that they did film the sequence. "It's on the cutting room floor somewhere," according to Bale.
Release the Aphex Twin cut!
"Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8, 2022.