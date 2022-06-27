Christian Bale Reveals A Terrifying Cut Scene From Thor: Love And Thunder

If you want to start your week off with a little nightmare fuel, Christian Bale has a music video recommendation for you. The actor behind "Thor: Love and Thunder" villain Gorr the God Butcher recently spoke with ScreenRant, where he revealed the inspiration behind one scene that didn't make it into the movie.

While Marvel's latest Thor film has been described as a rom-com, it's not without a bad guy. Based on trailers alone, Bale's Gorr is a frightening grayscale villain with a bald head, freaky yellow eyes, and some sort of black, blood-like ooze dripping from his mouth. He looks like something straight out of a metal music video — or, according to Bale, an Aphex Twin video.

"I only had absolutely one request, which was that I had referenced the "Come to Daddy" video by Aphex Twin," Bale told ScreenRant in reference to coming aboard the project. "There's a character in it that inspired me regarding Gorr, and I did say to Taika, 'Here's the deal, I want to have the scream.'" The scream in question comes towards the end of one of the experimental musician's freakiest music videos, the 1997 track "Come To Daddy."

"If you see the video, you'll understand what I mean," Bale adds. It's true that it's a moment that has to be witnessed firsthand to understand. Aphex Twin's six-minute music video includes a variety of unnerving images, from two kids in dresses who bear the adult face of the artist skipping hand in hand, to a television screaming "I will eat your soul" at a scared old woman and her dog. The movie's horrific centerpiece, though, is a character played by Al Strokes called only Thin Man.