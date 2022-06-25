Nine Inch Nails Repurposed A Rejected Song From Twin Peaks: The Return – Listen To It Now

Filmed in crisp black-and-white, "Twin Peaks: The Return" episode "Part 8" transitions from the test of the first atomic bomb, Trinity, in the New Mexico desert in 1945 to the attack of the Woodsman (played by Abraham Lincoln impersonator Robert Broski) on a small-town radio station in 1956. It ends with a frog-moth Hatchling crawling into a girl's mouth. Moreover, the song that plays during the atomic bomb test is Krzysztof Penderecki's screechy "Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima."

Needless to say, this called for a darker musical setup than the one in "This Isn't the Place," Reznor's original song for "Part 8," which you can hear above. He had been shooting for something along the lines of Cruise's theme or Angelo Badalamenti's accompanying "Twin Peaks" score. As he explained:

"When we turned the track in, [Lynch] was comfortable enough with me to write or call me back and say, 'Y'know, I'm looking for something a little less ... this just isn't what I want. I want something that feels menacing and unpleasant.' I think probably most of the people that were called [about performing in the Roadhouse] had the same thought we did, to go a little more Badalamenti-ish, something you'd expect to be playing in there. So in about another day, we quickly turned around 'She's Gone Away' and immediately got the response of, 'Thank you, yes, this is exactly what I was looking for! Appreciate the extra effort!'"

"She's Gone Away" lent "Part 8" just the right flavor, contributing to a daring episode of television that drew comparisons to the likes of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey." It just goes to show that not even Oscar-winning composers should be afraid to go back to the drawing board once in a while.