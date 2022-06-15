Pixar's Lightyear Eyes $80 Million Opening Weekend – Here's How That Stacks Up Against Other Pixar Movies

After more than two years away from the big screen, Pixar makes its welcome return to theaters with "Lightyear" this weekend, a spin-off set within the "Toy Story" franchise that offers up the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. Mind you, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy, but rather the movie that inspired the toy, with Chris Evans of Captain America fame voicing the role originated by Tim Allen. As one might expect, the film is expected to be another winner for Disney at the box office with a sizable opening weekend. But just how high can Buzz fly, and how will it stack up against other big Pixar movies from the past?

According to Variety, "Lightyear" is expected to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend with between $70 and $80 million against a $200 million production budget. "Jurassic World Dominion" is expected to drop more than 50% in its second weekend, with a haul in the $65 million department, which clears the path for Disney and Pixar to win the day. Overall, the film is looking at a global launch of $135 million, which would put it well on the path to becoming a big hit, a respectable return to moviegoers for the ever-reliable Disey brand. However, it is also worth pointing out that "Lightyear" has been banned in certain countries due to a same-sex kiss, which could make overall numbers lower.

During the pandemic, "Onward" had its theatrical run cut very short, and that put Pixar on an odd run. One of the most reliable brands in box office history saw three original films in "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red," all of which were praised by critics, head straight to Disney+. Now, a franchise-branded film will be saddled with the weight of big expectations.