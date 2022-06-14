Persuasion Trailer: Dakota Johnson Stars In A Jane Austen Adaptation On Netflix

The trailer opens with Anne reminiscing her time with Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), to who she was engaged for a short while when she was young. Unfortunately, she was "persuaded" by her family to let him go, as her father and sister believed that Wentworth's social standing was not enough to warrant a marriage between the two. Anne is obviously heartbroken about this and is left with no other choice but to grieve this loss — something she has not been able to let go of and heal in seven years.

The two meet again, of course, under wildly different circumstances, and a lot remains unsaid between the two. Resentment and turmoil creep in, especially with the arrival of a dashing young suitor for Anne, who is a constant reminder for her to leave the past behind and move on. Dakota as Anne seems charming and conflicted, trying her best to make an informed decision that is in sync with her innermost desires, but societal expectations find a way to dissuade her now and then.

"Persuasion" is being helmed by theater director Carrie Cracknell, and the project also marks her directorial debut. Cracknell's previous theatrical projects include Broadway's "Seawall/A Life" (starring Jake Gyllenhaal) and the Vanessa Kirby-led "Julie." Ron Bass ("Rain Man") has written the script for the Netflix adaptation, alongside Alice Victoria Winslow.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's "Persuasion:"

"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Johnson) is a non-conforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — the dashing one she once sent away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

"Persuasion" premieres on Netflix on July 15, 2022.