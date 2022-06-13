Lightyear's James Brolin On Voice Acting, Being Kept In The Dark, And His Amazing Beard [Interview]

Firstly, I loved your beard in "The Amityville Horror."

It's funny. I got out of "Marcus Welby" and I did "Gabel and Lombard" after that, "Capricorn One," shaven, and [then] I guess "Amityville" came out — oh, no! "Night of the Juggler," I did that. I grew the beard for "Night of the Juggler." Hair was down to here. Lot of beard. And while I was shooting that movie, they didn't have a script, they had the book of "Amityville Horror." They said, "They want an answer right away." And I said, "No, I don't have time [to read the book]. I'm doing a picture." So I would get home at night, I'm living in New York at the time because of this other picture, and I'm reading this novel, trying to get back to my agent saying, "Yeah." And I'm literally scared to death. It's 2:00 in the morning. I got to be up at 6:00. I'm going, "I can't stop." And so I did "Amityville" and kept the beard on. So then most of the work I've done, I've had at least some scruff. It's easier in the morning though, isn't it?

Definitely. You championed the look.

I was told by so many executives now, "No, whiskers don't belong in our movies." "Well, okay. I quit." "Oh no, no! You can keep it."

Luckily when you're doing voice work, you can have whatever facial hair you want.

Yeah. That's true. But this is the first animated voice work I've ever done, so that doesn't count.