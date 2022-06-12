Billy Kametz, Voice Actor Known For JoJo's Bizarre Adventure And Vinland Saga, Has Died At 35

Kametz moved to California in 2016, and his first video game work came that year when he voiced multiple roles in "Marvel Avengers Academy." In Nintendo's "Fire Emblem" series, he provided the voice of Ferdinand Von Aegir. Later this month, the series will release its sixteenth installment, "Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes," featuring posthumous work from Kametz. Some of his other game credits included the role of Blue in "Pokémon Masters" and the male announcer in "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

In a video posted to his YouTube account back in late April, Kametz revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and that it had spread to other parts of his body. A GoFundMe campaign was organized on his behalf, and he announced that he was moving back to Pennsylvania, but he sounded upbeat in the video and said, "I have so much support and so much positivity surrounding me, so many people giving me strength."

Kametz is survived by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, uncles, aunt, and girlfriend Erica Lindbeck, who is also a voice actress. His funeral will be held later this week in Middletown, Pennsylvania, and in lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made in Billy's name to the Colon Cancer Coalition at www.coloncancercoalition.org.