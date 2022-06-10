Duke Nukem Movie Coming From Cobra Kai Creators

Yet another classic video game franchise is getting the Hollywood treatment. "Duke Nukem," one of the most representative and influential games of the '90s, is being turned into a movie by the folks at Legendary Entertainment. What's more is that the creators behind "Cobra Kai," the beloved continuation of the "Karate Kid" franchise, are the ones making it happen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg of "Cobra Kai" fame are on board to produce the "Duke Nukem" movie. Legendary has acquired the rights from Gearbox, the gaming company behind the series. Julien Baronnet ("Assassin's Creed") of Marla Studios, a studio that specializes in video game adaptations, is also involved as a producer. No writer or director is currently attached, though the report notes that the door is open for Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg to potentially take the helm.

Plot details remain under wraps for the time being, but broadly speaking, the games center on an action hero that is largely modeled on '80s action stars who has to try and save Los Angeles from an alien invasion. It's a simple enough premise that could easily be ripe for a film, especially if they lean into the '80s nostalgia angle. (Wouldn't you know it, the trio of creators involved have demonstrated they are pretty good at doing just that.)

To date, the series includes four games: 1991's "Duke Nukem," 1993's "Duke Nukem II," 1996's "Duke Nukem 3D," and 2011's "Duke Nukem Forever." The games are largely credited with popularizing first-person shooters such as "Call of Duty" and seemingly endless others that currently rule the industry.