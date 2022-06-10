Star Wars Bits: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Acolyte, Bounty Hunters, Hot Toys, LEGO, Hasbro, And More!

TheDisInsider's Derek Cornell and Skyler Shuler recently discussed Leslye Headland's upcoming Disney+ series, "The Acolyte," on The DisInsider Show. Cornell has heard that "The Acolyte" — set during the final days of the High Republic era — will explore major Sith characters from Star Wars Legends for the first time in live-action:

"We're talking about Darth Revan, folks — which I hear they're gonna bring in a lot of these Legends [characters]: Darth Bane, Darth Nihilus, Darth Malak, Darth Revan, all in [Star Wars: The Acolyte]. We'll see."

Hat tip to Star Wars News Net for the heads-up. "The Acolyte" is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ next year.