Aliens: Dark Descent Trailer: A New Threat Arrives In A New Single-Player Video Game
Surprise! We're getting a brand new "Alien" game, as was revealed during the Summer Game Fest. Hailing from Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive, "Aliens: Dark Descent" is described as a single-player squad-based action game that will tell an original story within the confines of the legendary sci-fi/horror franchise. And we even have a trailer to show us what's in store!
"We are honored to partner with 20th Century Studio and Disney to work on a new project from this emblematic franchise, and to team up with our excellent partners at Tindalos Interactive. Their expertise, talent, and passion for the license will make Aliens: Dark Descent an iconic new chapter in the Alien series," said John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment.
So, what exactly is this going to entail? Let's have a look-see.
Aliens: Dark Descent trailer
This is a very cinematic trailer with very little gameplay but it sort of looks like it's taking a team-based idea, much like last year's "Aliens: Fireteam Elite," only with a single-player focuses story, as opposed to an online multiplayer based concept. It also looks like there will be plenty of carnage and no shortage of Xenomorphs. It looks very faithful to the look and tone of the early films in the franchise, which should delight many fans. Luigi Priore, vice president at Disney, Pixar, and 20th Games, had this to say about it:
"We're excited to continue expanding upon the beloved Alien franchise with a deeper single-player story experience thanks to the bright minds from our friends at Focus and Tindalos. Fans of the franchise should be excited to jump into a new genre experience and a new tactically thrilling gameplay offering unlike any of our previous Alien game titles."
The studio has also released a logline for the game, which reads as follows:
Explore the horrors and wonders of the Alien universe like never before, immersing yourself in a brand new Alien storyline that introduces a new threat and a cast of new marines to the iconic horror franchise. Uncover planet Lethe's sinister secret, battle against an onslaught of iconic Xenomorph creatures and put an end to this new menace.
Aliens, not Alien - an important distinction
One of the biggest takeaways in the early going here is the "Aliens" branding, as opposed to "Alien." While both movies are beloved the original film from Ridley Scott is more of a tense, horror endeavor with a single Xenomorph in play. James Cameron's "Aliens," meanwhile, has more of an action bend with many more of the creatures threatening the Colonial Marines. So the fact that this game is going with something more akin to Cameron's take on the franchise is important.
Meanwhile, FX is currently developing an "Alien" TV show, while Fede Alvarez is on board to direct a new film in the franchise for Hulu. So this beast is alive and well on several different platforms.
"Aliens: Dark Descent" arrives in 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.