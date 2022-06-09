Aliens: Dark Descent Trailer: A New Threat Arrives In A New Single-Player Video Game

Surprise! We're getting a brand new "Alien" game, as was revealed during the Summer Game Fest. Hailing from Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive, "Aliens: Dark Descent" is described as a single-player squad-based action game that will tell an original story within the confines of the legendary sci-fi/horror franchise. And we even have a trailer to show us what's in store!

"We are honored to partner with 20th Century Studio and Disney to work on a new project from this emblematic franchise, and to team up with our excellent partners at Tindalos Interactive. Their expertise, talent, and passion for the license will make Aliens: Dark Descent an iconic new chapter in the Alien series," said John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment.

So, what exactly is this going to entail? Let's have a look-see.