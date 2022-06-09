Adorable Badass Ms. Marvel Gets Her Own Adorably Badass Marvel Legends Figure

The Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" is finally here, and Iman Vellani is knocking it out of the park as the titular superhero Kamala Khan. She's a major Captain Marvel fangirl, and at 16 years old, discovers superpowers of her very own. Fans have been waiting for this series for a very long time (especially since it was originally supposed to release in 2021). It was worth the wait, friends.

Now, if you feel a powerful need to have a tiny version of Ms. Marvel in your own home, Hasbro has a new product for you. The Hasbro Pulse website has released the pre-order page for the "Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Ms. Marvel" figure. Even better? The price isn't outrageous and a 16 year old can afford to get one.

There are two per customer, and the figure retails for $24.99. The fly in the honey here? This isn't going to ship out until March 1, 2023. I love toys, and I'm happy to wait for the good ones, but that's pretty frustrating. On the other side of things, toys often spoil plot and character points, so maybe it's better this way. Either way, I'm super excited to get this for my very own.