The Morning Watch: A Ghostbusters Tour Of NYC, Andrew Garfield Interviews Zendaya & More

In this edition, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman takes the young stars of the film on a tour of New York City, pointing out the locations of famous moments from the very first "Ghostbusters" film. Plus, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars Zendaya and Andrew Garfield sit down to discuss their roles with each other, from "Under the Banner of Heaven" to "Euphoria." And finally, we get a look at the prototype of Reva's lightsaber from "Obi-Wan Kenobi," coming soon from Hasbro.