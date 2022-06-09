The Morning Watch: A Ghostbusters Tour Of NYC, Andrew Garfield Interviews Zendaya & More
In this edition, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman takes the young stars of the film on a tour of New York City, pointing out the locations of famous moments from the very first "Ghostbusters" film. Plus, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars Zendaya and Andrew Garfield sit down to discuss their roles with each other, from "Under the Banner of Heaven" to "Euphoria." And finally, we get a look at the prototype of Reva's lightsaber from "Obi-Wan Kenobi," coming soon from Hasbro.
Who ya gonna call?
First up, yesterday was Ghostbusters Day, and to celebrate, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman took the kids from the film, including Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor on a tour of some of the New York City locations that were used for the very first "Ghostbusters" film. They hit places like the New York Public Library, which had the opening scene and the spooktacular librarian ghost; Lincoln Center, where Bill Murray has a scene with Sigourney Weaver; and even the block outside the haunted apartment of Spook Central, which was filled with cops and National Guard for the scene. They even check out the church that the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man steps on. There's something you don't see everyday.
Zendaya and Andrew Garfield interview each other
Next, Zendaya and Andrew Garfield sit down together for Variety's series Actors on Actors. The two of them talk all about their recent acclaimed roles, including Garfield's "Under the Banner of Heaven," what it's like for Zendaya playing Rue in her worst moments on "Euphoria." One of the coolest parts of this conversation is hearing Zendaya talk about how the crew set up the entire house for a scene where she's dealing with withdrawal, so she could walk wherever she felt she needed to go, and what that means to an actor to get. It's not something that happens a lot, she explains, because the show's shots are very structured to give an unstructured story a framework. And yes, they talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," so watch the whole thing.
Reva's lightsaber coming from HasLab
Finally, Adam Savage's Tested hit Star Wars Celebration to check out the prototype for Hasbro Pulse's new HasLab Star Wars FX Elite Lightsaber from "Obi-Wan Kenobi." This is Reva's double-bladed Inquisitor lightsaber we're talking about here, which is just one of the things that makes her pretty terrifying in the show. Product Designer Manager Chris Reiff talks about how the double-bladed lightsaber was made, and that's not the only toy they're checking out. How much do you want to buy one of these? Get in line behind me!