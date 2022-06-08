Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 Spoiler Discussion
On the June 8, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and /Film's resident Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4.
Opening Banter: Brad is back!
In The Spoiler Room: Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4
- Feedback
Pat R writes in that "On the speculation that Reva was a padawan before her time with the Empire, I believe I have more backup. It looks like Reva is the ONLY inquisitor that holsters her lightsaber on her waste while the others do on their back. Her saber is collapsed so the spinning function that the Grand Inquisitor uses to take out Flea, is not functional as well. I believe this is another sign that Reva was trained by the Jedi, she stuck out her fighting style with what she was taught before the Inquisitorius Program."
A lot of discussion online has been about the moment when the mole looking alien named Freck (voiced by Zach Braff) offered Ben and Leia a ride and they see the imperial symbol on the back of his truck.
Darth Vader's voice?
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Joby Harold was directly asked if the events in episode 2 had broken canon, including the fact that Grand Inquisitor does die in Rebels –but in a completely different way. "As you know, we would never break canon," the screenwriter responded. So that's all I'll say. Canon is everything."
- Brief reactions
- Breakdown
Speculation
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
