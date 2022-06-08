Stranger Things Sound Effects Editor Angelo Palazzo On The Magic Of IKEA Furniture And Vegetables [Interview]

Did a lot of sound effects carry over from past seasons or did the change in tone alter a lot of the "Stranger Things" sound effects audiences know now?

So a lot of the stuff that did carry over was stuff that was initially established by Craig Henighan, the lead sound designer. Craig and I have worked together for over 15 years now. A lot of times he'll do design for something and then he'll go, "Can you take a shot at this?" He likes to kind of see where I go with it. And then we kind of exchange ideas.

With season 4, he was actually even jokingly saying, "Man, this is the fourth season. I'm kind of running out of ideas. Can you take a shot?" So what happened was I would take a lot of the foundational signature sounds that he built that everyone knows — for The Upside Down, the Demogorgons, and the dogs came back too — so I would get all that original material, and then I would kind of do the version 2.0 of that. I would take the source material and I would help to elevate it, make it more aggressive, because a lot of the whole season is leaning into the horror of it. There's a lot more violence. There's a lot more aggression. There's gore, maximum gore.

So the Demogorgons, I built a palette of much more aggressive attacking movements, more aggressive vocalizations, but it was all built off what we initially had there. It was a blast because anything goes. These things are such wild creatures. And then there was a whole salad of new things to design, too. But yeah, to answer your question, we definitely start with the foundational signature stuff, but it was very much like, "Do your thing, man. Go to the next level with all this, get more aggressive, get more gritty."

And then a newer character, a newer creature, was the bats, [which] was a big thing that came. I got into that back in October, they were sending me early scenes of this. Since it's like a mindhive, they're all interrelated, I knew I could hint at a bit of the Demogorgons with the vibe with the bats.

With the bats, they didn't want the typical just screechy sounds, you know? We were thinking about how do we make these things sound unique and organic, but also scary and foreign and terrifying? One of the things we came across, which is the f***ing weirdest thing that ended up working out great, was we tried typical things, pitching up lots of pig sounds and different things like that. [...] And then, what ended up working, I had this sliding closet door that's super squeaky. It has just the amount of screech and chittery sounds to it when you slide it. Craig also had a similar thing, so we ended up recording these sliding closet doors as the basis of these vocals. It just had the most aggressive quality to it that worked out awesome.

A lot of you may not know, but with sound design, a lot of the source material for creatures actually comes from real world things like that, wood bending and chittering wood, or screeching sounds, or scraping cardboard on cement, or dragging cinder blocks. Those are foundational sounds you can use for screaming. When you get cinder blocks on cement, you could get a good screeching sound out of that. So, with the bats, the wood ended up being a really, really unique element that played really well, really fun.

What did you use to create the sound for Vecna's movements?

With Vecna, I also got a lot of visual stuff early on, so I was able to build up a whole new palette of a lot of gore. We knew that his body would always be moving with the vines, and then there was going to be a whole other thing at the Creel house with the vines. So, I went ahead and started recording a bunch of vegetables, and cabbage, and twisting fibrous vegetables to create a whole new palette of gory, fibrous stuff that sounds like tendons: carrots snapping, peppers twisting. Also, I would wrap them in a wet cloth so it sounds like bones cracking underneath skin. We would just kind of twist those and get just a whole palette of wet vegetables, anything that's fibrous, and tomatoes.

And then, with that whole palette, I was able to get layers going whenever we'd see Vecna to kind of build his body movements. A lot of that material ended up helping with the vines at the Creel house, where there's all these crazy vines that attack the kids, and they tighten up around the neck and all that kind of twisting stuff.

Also, Lee Gilmore, one of our editors, had an awesome recording of these pumpkins that he had recorded crackling, cracking sounds. We used a lot of those, too.

Very eclectic.

That's part of the fun, doing sound. It's like anything goes, really. It's really about what sounds cool, what works, how you can kind of trick the mind to believe what you're seeing.