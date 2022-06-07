Colin Trevorrow Almost Gave Each Jurassic World Movie Its Own Distinct Title, But 'We Live In A Society'

It's not the worst idea, though I think he was aiming way too low. You've made "Jurassic World." "Earth" would be redundant, and "Kingdom" is a multitude of steps back from a whole planet. You might as well go with "Jurassic County" or "Jurassic Principality." Clearly, if you start with a celestial body, your next move is to hit the cosmos. And if "The Amityville Horror" franchise (or a copyright-skirting variation on it) can go to space, I see no reason why genetically engineered dinosaurs can't get intergalactic.

As for how you get a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a jumbo-sized space shuttle, that's why these Hollywood hotshots get paid the big bucks. Don't tell me it can't be done. Find some poindexter at Cal Tech and throw money at him until he concocts a hypothetical conveyance that'll launch a creature that hasn't existed for sixty-five million years into the stars.

I want it. You want it. And deep down I guarantee Trevorrow, as those Universal checks keep clearing, wants it, too. If there is a god in heaven, "Jurassic Nebula" will hit theaters at some point over the next few years, and this is because we live in a goddamn society. While you're waiting, "Jurassic World Dominion" hits U.S. theaters on June 10, 2022.