Colin Trevorrow Almost Gave Each Jurassic World Movie Its Own Distinct Title, But 'We Live In A Society'
Colin Trevorrow does not want for ambition.
The director who brought moviegoers back to the dinosaur-dappled Isla Nublar for the first time in 22 years with 2015's mega-blockbuster "Jurassic World" had all kinds of grand plans for the franchise's second trilogy. One of his big ideas was purely cosmetic: he wanted the titles to be wholly unique. In other words, no "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" or the colon-less "Jurassic World Dominion." These films had to reflect that they were standalone events (even though they were always going to be a part of a trilogy, but forget it, Trevorrow's rolling) like they were James Bond flicks or "Blondie" movies.
In an interview with Collider's Steve "Frosty" Weintraub, the director explained his titling logic.
"When I first came in, I wanted to change the title each time, which in retrospect was probably crazy because we live in a society. But I wanted to say it was like 'Jurassic World,' 'Jurassic Earth,' 'Jurassic Kingdom.' I just kept changing it. And I think part of it's because I want to make original movies. I wanted to feel like they're each their standalone event."
When dinosaurs ruled the cosmos
It's not the worst idea, though I think he was aiming way too low. You've made "Jurassic World." "Earth" would be redundant, and "Kingdom" is a multitude of steps back from a whole planet. You might as well go with "Jurassic County" or "Jurassic Principality." Clearly, if you start with a celestial body, your next move is to hit the cosmos. And if "The Amityville Horror" franchise (or a copyright-skirting variation on it) can go to space, I see no reason why genetically engineered dinosaurs can't get intergalactic.
As for how you get a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a jumbo-sized space shuttle, that's why these Hollywood hotshots get paid the big bucks. Don't tell me it can't be done. Find some poindexter at Cal Tech and throw money at him until he concocts a hypothetical conveyance that'll launch a creature that hasn't existed for sixty-five million years into the stars.
I want it. You want it. And deep down I guarantee Trevorrow, as those Universal checks keep clearing, wants it, too. If there is a god in heaven, "Jurassic Nebula" will hit theaters at some point over the next few years, and this is because we live in a goddamn society. While you're waiting, "Jurassic World Dominion" hits U.S. theaters on June 10, 2022.